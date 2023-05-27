Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit
By ANI | Published: May 27, 2023 03:06 PM2023-05-27T15:06:58+5:302023-05-27T15:10:29+5:30
Dubai [UAE], May 27 (ANI/WAM): Arabsat, one of the leading satellite service providers in the Arab world, launched Badr-8 ...
Dubai [UAE], May 27 (ANI/WAM): Arabsat, one of the leading satellite service providers in the Arab world, launched Badr-8 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida on Saturday, after four days of delay due to a thick cloud cover.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off with the Badr 8 communications satellite for Arabsat.
The nearly 10,000 pounds (4.5-metric ton) Badr 8 communications satellite will provide television broadcast services, video relay, and data services across the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and Central Asia.
Arabsat says its investment in the Badr 8 program totals about USD300 million, including the spacecraft manufacturing contract with Airbus, the launch agreement with SpaceX, insurance, and ground infrastructure. (ANI/WAM)
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app