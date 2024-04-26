Arctic University of Norway expands collaboration with Indian institutions, signs 6 MoUs

New Delhi [India], April 26 : In a landmark event strengthening bilateral ties in education and research, the Arctic University of Norway (UiT) has inked six Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with prominent Indian institutions, the Norwegian Embassy in India said on Friday.

The occasion, marked by a reception hosted by Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, showcased the burgeoning interest in collaborative ventures between Norway and India.

Led by Jan-Gunnar Winther, the pro-rector for Research and Development at UiT, the Norwegian delegation comprised esteemed professors spanning diverse disciplines including chemistry, physics, mathematics, fisheries and aquaculture, machine learning, and computer science.

The signing of the MoUs symbolizes a significant step towards fostering deeper cooperation in academic and research endeavours between the two nations. It underscores the mutual commitment to advancing knowledge exchange and collaborative research initiatives in key areas of mutual interest, the embassy said.

Aside from the formal agreements, the delegation engaged in fruitful discussions with a vibrant assembly of Indian researchers and stakeholders. These interactions delved into the prospects of cross-border partnerships and underscored the paramount importance of promoting education and research as catalysts for societal progress and innovation.

The event marks a milestone in the growing partnership between Norway and India, paving the way for enhanced collaboration and exchange of expertise in education, research, and innovation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor