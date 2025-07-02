Argentina seeks deeper ties with India, backs Mercosur reform and anti-terrorism stance: Envoy

By Sahil Pandey

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 2 : Argentina is committed to strengthening its strategic partnership with India, advocating for a reformed Mercosur and standing firmly with New Delhi in the fight against terrorism, said the Argentine Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, on Wednesday.

Speaking on bilateral relations, the envoy stressed the need for Mercosur to embrace global integration. "There is a common understanding that Mercosur needs to reform, it needs to open, it needs to connect to the world," he told ANI, adding, "We are convinced that India is a major player in the world. India has a great future, and we hope to collaborate with our Mercosur partners to advance in this field."

With trade between India and Argentina touching USD 5 billion, India ranks among Argentina's top six trading partners, bolstered by a strategic partnership established in 2019.

Condemning the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the ambassador reiterated Argentina's solidarity with India. "I was among the first ambassadors in India to convey this message," he said, recalling Argentina's own experience with terrorism in the 1992 Israeli Embassy attack and the 1994 Jewish Community Centre bombing in Buenos Aires.

"Terrorism is unacceptable in any form. We have to take into account those states that promote or hide terrorism, and we are with India in this case," he asserted.

On economic cooperation, the envoy highlighted Argentina's role as India's top supplier of soybean oil and third-largest supplier of sunflower oil. He also revealed a proposal to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) to India and noted Indian investments in Argentina's lithium sector in the northern regions. "We want to enhance that cooperation," he said, signalling deeper collaboration in agriculture, energy, and critical minerals.

The ambassador described a recent high-level visit from India as "extremely important" for Argentina and the region. "We are talking about the leader of a country that has become the 5th largest economy in the world and is going to become the 4th largest economy," he said, underscoring India's growing global stature.

As Argentina pushes for stronger economic and diplomatic ties, the envoy's remarks reflect a shared vision for enhanced trade, energy cooperation, and a united stand against terrorism with India, a key partner for the Mercosur bloc.

