Argentina Train Accident: 20 Passengers Injured After Train Derails Near Liniers Station in Buenos Aires (Watch Video)

At least 20 passengers have been injured in a train accident that took place near Liniers Station in Argentina's Buenos Aires on Tuesday, November 11. The three bogies of a Sarmiento Line passenger train derailed in the morning hours while travelling at low speed.

Train services on the line were suspended and limited train operations between Castelar and Moreno stations. Initial investigation suggests a failure in the decades-old interlocking system, which controls track switches.

After receiving the information, the emergency crew, including firefighters, medical teams with 40 vehicles and law enforcement authorities, reached the spot and evacuated all passengers along the tracks. Injured passengers were given medical aid on the site and those who are seriously injured were transported to the local hospital for further treatment.

An Argentine public emergency medical service Sistema de Atención Médica de Emergencia (SAME) treated eleven passengers at the site and transferred nine passengers, including two minors to Álvarez, Santojanni, Vélez Sarsfield, and Grierson hospitals. However, no fatalities were reported in the incident.

"all passengers on the train were evacuated in an orderly manner. Ten people were assisted at the scene and nine were transferred to Álvarez, Santojanni, and Vélez Sarsfield hospitals with multiple injuries," police sources told Trenes Argentinos Operaciones (TAO).

"The cause of the incident are under investigation and can only be determined once the tracks are cleared and the corresponding expert assessments are carried out," sources said further.