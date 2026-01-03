Arizona Helicopter Crash: Private Chopper With Four On Board Crashes in Mountains Near Phoenix

A private helicopter with four people on board crashed in the mountains near Phoenix, Arizona on Friday, January 2. After receiving the information, emergency crews rushed to the scene.

The chopper went down in the mountains near Telegraph Canyon, said the Pinal County Sheriff's Office. No injuries or casualties has been confirmed yet.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the crash occurred at around 11 am on Friday (Arizona local time). The chopper is identified as MD 369FF. FAA said four people were on board at the time of the incident.

"Deputies responded and visually located a single crashed private helicopter that had departed from Pegasus Airpark in Queen Creek, Arizona," said the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in a post on X.

The ill-fated private helicopter departed from Pegasus Airpark in Queen Creek, Arizona, located west of Superior, ABC News reported quoting Pinal County Sheriff's office. The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the crash.