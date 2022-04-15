Armed robbers loot Rs 2 million in Karachi bank heist

A whopping sum of Pakistani Rs 2 million was looted by a gang of robbers in the first bank heist of the year 2022 in Karachi on Thursday, according to police.

The police said armed men entered a bank within the jurisdiction of Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan police station at 11:09am and overpowered security guards, reported ARY News.

While giving the details of the robbery, the police said that the robbers held the guards, as well as bank employees hostage at gunpoint as one of them, emptied cash counters. The robbers not only took away the cash but also the guards' weapons.

After police received the information, a police team reached the bank and launched an investigation into the heist. A first information report (FIR) of the crime has been registered with Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan police station against unknown men.

In another such incident, last year in August 9, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs 205 million from a bank on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.

The police had said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle, reported the news channel.

( With inputs from ANI )

