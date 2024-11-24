Army Chief Gen Dwivedi concludes five-day Nepal visit, strengthening bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], November 24 : General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), Indian Army, returned to India today after a successful five-day official visit to Nepal. The visit, which exceeded all stated objectives, further solidified the robust defence cooperation, cultural ties, and mutual respect between the two nations. It underscored the shared commitment of the Indian and Nepali Armies to fostering peace, security, and partnership in the region, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Sunday.

During his visit, Dwivedi engaged extensively with Nepal's political and military leadership. He held high-level meetings with the President of Nepal, Ram Chandra Paudel, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli; and Defence Minister Manbir Rai. He also engaged in meaningful discussions with General Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS, Nepali Army, along with other senior military officers. These interactions were characterised by exceptional openness and mutual respect, reflecting the shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, the ministry said.

Dwivedi in a solemn ceremony, paid his tributes to Nepal's Bravehearts by laying a wreath at Bir Smarak, Tundikhel. Later, he reviewed an impressive Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters, the ministry said.

Strengthening India-Nepal ties was a central theme of the visit. General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, called on General Ashok Raj Sigdel, COAS, Nepali Army, and discussed aspects of mutual interest and avenues to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation. The COAS was briefed by the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Nepali Army and engaged in high-level discussions with other senior military leaders. These discussions focused on enhancing military bonds, joint exercises, training cooperation, and capability development, reinforcing the shared commitment to global peace and security. As a gesture of friendship between the two armies, the Indian Army presented Valour Mount horses and Sentinel dogs to the Nepali Army.

Dwivedi was conferred the Honorary Rank of General of the Nepali Army by the Paudel, at Sheetal Niwas, Kathmandu. This unique tradition underscores the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between the Indian and Nepali Armies.

Dwivedi experienced firsthand, the cultural and social bonds between the two countries and their armies. Increased cultural exchanges between the Indian and Nepali Armies were also discussed, recognising their importance in strengthening bilateral ties.

Enlightening the future leaders at the Nepal Army Command and Staff College in Shivapuri, the COAS delivered a lecture on "The Changing Character of War". He emphasised on strengthening and deepening the engagements for mutually building the competencies and capabilities of both Armies.

Dwivedi attended an Ex-Servicemen Rally at the Pension Paying Office in Pokhara, interacting with Gorkha veterans and Veer Naris of the Indian Army. The bond between the veterans and the Indian Army was very visible and thriving, reflecting their strong ties. The COAS lauded the role of veterans in civil society, acknowledging their contributions across various fields.

A heartfelt moment during the rally was his interaction with Subedar Major and Honorary Captain Gopal Bahadur Thapa (retd) of the 18th Battalion, The Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, the Subedar Major of his own unit, showcasing a personal and emotional connection with the veterans. He also reiterated the Government of India's unwavering commitment to their welfare, including the announcement of an increase in the number of ECHS empanelled hospitals besides addition of two ECHS polyclinics, one each at Butala and Dungadhi. These initiatives is reflective of the Government of India's and Indian Army's resolve towards the welfare of veterans.

Invitation to Nepali COAS: General Dwivedi extended a formal invitation to the Nepali Army's COAS to visit India, aiming to build on and amplify the outcomes of the current visit, the ministry said.

This visit, marked by comprehensive discussions and mutual respect, has reinforced the strong partnership between the Indian and Nepali Armies. The outcomes of the visit are expected to usher in a new era of collaboration, with a greater focus on defence cooperation, cultural exchange, and regional security, it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor