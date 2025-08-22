Army Chief Gen Dwivedi to visit Algeria next week

New Delhi [India] August 22 : Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Algeria next week, the Indian Army said on Friday.

It will be his first overseas visit after the triumph in Operation Sindoor, underscoring the Army's growing role in strengthening India's strategic engagements abroad. Operation Sindoor, a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan, was initiated on May 7 in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocent civilians were killed in the name of religion.

The visit also follows the recent tours of President Droupadi Murmu and the Chief of Defence Staff to Algiers, which laid the foundation for deeper cooperation, according to a statement from the Indian Army.

"The Indian Army Chief is expected to discuss strengthening Army-to-Army ties, expanding training exchanges, and enhancing capability development initiatives. With Algeria operating predominantly similar equipment, India is well positioned to share operational expertise, provide maintenance and training support, and promote collaboration in defence technologies. The two sides are also expected to explore opportunities for defence industrial partnership, particularly in areas of modernisation, logistics, and equipment support," the Indian Army said.

"General Dwivedi will also share India's strategic vision of zero tolerance for terrorism and exchange perspectives on regional and global security challenges. These deliberations are expected to contribute to building trust, interoperability, and practical cooperation between the two militaries," the statement added.

On Thursday, COAS Dwivedi met with Ambassador P Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, and Ambassador Abhay Thakur, India's envoy to Myanmar.

"Ambassador P Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in New York and Abhay Thakur, Ambassador of India to Myanmar, called on Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi," the Army said.

"Their discussions focused on the present role & contributions of the Indian Army to various peacekeeping missions, geostrategic developments in South East Asia, strengthening India-Myanmar ties and promoting peace & stability through military and diplomacy," it added.

Earlier on Thursday, Dwivedi launched two web applications to improve the operational efficiency of the Military Engineering Services (MES).

The two apps, MES Integrated Monitoring and Management Software for Arbitration (MIMAMSA) and Electronic Measurement Book (e-MB) have been developed by the Indian Army in collaboration with Settlez ADR Institute Pvt Ltd and ILEX Softhub Pvt Ltd.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor