Army Chief Gen Naravane spoke to Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces

"General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair, Commander, Royal Saudi Armed Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation," tweeted Indian Army on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

