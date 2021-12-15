Army Chief Gen Naravane spoke to Commander of Royal Saudi Land Forces

December 15, 2021

Army Chief General MM Naravane spoke to Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair, Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and discussed issues of bilateral defence ties.

"General MM Naravane #COAS had telephonic interaction with Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Mutair, Commander, Royal Saudi Armed Forces, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and discussed issues of bilateral defence cooperation," tweeted Indian Army on Wednesday.

