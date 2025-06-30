Army chief visits Bhutan to bolster defence cooperation

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi on Monday departed on an official visit to Bhutan.

The Indian Army stated that the visit aimed to further bolster the enduring bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.

"General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS proceeded on an official visit to Bhutan today. The visit aims to further bolster the enduring bilateral Defence Cooperation between the two nations. The visit reflects the deep-rooted relationship between India & Bhutan and reaffirms India's commitment to its neighbour," the Army said in a post on X.

India and Bhutan share unique and exemplary bilateral relations, which are based on mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. Formal diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan were established in 1968. The basic framework of India-Bhutan relations is the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation signed in 1949 between the two countries, which was renewed in February 2007.

Earlier, Bhutan's Prime Minister paid a state visit to India in December 2018 and again in May 2019 to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar visited Bhutan in June 2019, marking his first overseas trip after assuming office. The Foreign Minister of Bhutan visited India from November 17 to 23, 2019. The Commerce and Industry Minister (CIM) visited Bhutan from February 28 to 29, 2020. EAM S. Jaishankar visited Bhutan from April 29 to 30, 2022.

The India-Bhutan Agreement on Trade, Commerce, and Transit, which was first signed in 1972 and revised most recently in 2016, establishes a free trade regime between the two countries. The Agreement also provides for the duty-free transit of Bhutanese exports to third countries.

The traditionally unique bilateral ties, characterised by mutual trust and understanding, have been advanced by regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. PM Narendra Modi visited Bhutan in August 2019.

Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay accompanied by Lyonpo DN Dhungyel, Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji, Minister for Industry, Commerce and Employment and other senior officials, paid an official visit to India during 14-18 March 2024.

