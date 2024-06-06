Army destroyed 2-km-long tunnel in Rafah: IDF

Jerusalem, June 6 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said in a statement that it destroyed a tunnel in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

The statement issued on Wednesday added that the 2-km-long tunnel "was used by terrorists for force build-up and terror activities", Xinhua news agency reported.

It noted that IDF troops had located several significant tunnel shafts that led to the long tunnel route, which reached as far as the Philadelphi Corridor, a strip of land along the border between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, the tunnel contained blast doors, inside which the troops located weapons such as AK-47 rifles, anti-tank missiles, explosives, and intelligence assets.

The tunnel route was investigated and destroyed by troops of Yahalom, an elite unit of the IDF's Combat Engineering Corps.

