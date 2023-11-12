Art installation in Tel Aviv calls for death penalty for Hamas terrorists

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 12 : A large art installation in Tel Aviv's Dizengoff Square, is demanding the death penalty for the perpetrators of Hamas's deadly October 7 massacre in southern Israel, the Jerusalem Post reported.

The structure features rope gallows framed by a pair of giant wings, with the faces of those murdered during the massacre covering the surface of the wings.

It has been put in front of Dizengoff Square's iconic "Fire and Water Fountain," which is already covered with tributes to the killed, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Meanwhile, Israel's public defenders office refused to represent the Hamas terrorists who attacked on October 7 and were captured and await trial.

The Public Defenders' Office said, "Thus far, no lawyer from the public defence has been appointed to a single case of Hamas terrorists or any other terrorist related to October 7. In our opinion, the procedure against these terrorists is not suited to the judicial procedure available today to deal with terrorists and terrorism."

This came on the day when the Israel Prison Service (IPS) announced that it had begun processing Hamas terrorists caught since the October 7 attacks into the prison system in Israel, reported the Jerusalem Post.

Israel Police Commissioner Katy Perry said, "Last week we started the process of accepting captured Hamas terrorists into the Israeli prison service. These are the most dangerous terrorists held in Israel and we take all necessary security measures, at the most secure operational level. Our security guards are strong, motivated, and ready to face any scenario and threat."

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that a "significant" number of soldiers continue to fight in Gaza City's al-Shati camp, The Times of Israel reported.

It said that Givati Brigade troops identified civilians in a building and enabled them to evacuate. The IDF said that Hamas opened fire at the soldiers during the evacuation.

According to the IDF, the troops returned fire and tanks fired on terrorists and killed them. In another incident, the IDF said that the soldiers identified a group of Hamas operatives holed up in a building in al-Shati and directed an airstrike to strike them.

