Arti Singh shares her love for mehendi from sets of 'Shravani'

Mumbai, Nov 7 Actress Arti Singh, who is currently seen in the show ‘Shravani’ has shared a glimpse of her love for mehendi, and was spotted giving it a steam of clove in the set's pantry.

Arti’s social media posts showcased the beautiful mehendi designs that she had applied on the show's set.

Fans got to witness the joyful process, from the application of mehendi to trying home remedies to intensify the stain.

Talking about the same, Arti shared: "I absolutely love mehendi, and any chance to apply it brings me immense joy. Even without any specific reason, I just love decorating my hands with beautiful mehendi designs.”

The ‘Uttaran’ actress shared: “Despite our hectic shooting schedules, which often leave little time for such pleasures, I was thrilled when we had to shoot a Karwa Chauth scene for the show that required mehendi application.”

“Usually, due to time constraints, we opt for artificial mehendi. But this time, the use of real henna was suggested, and it brought me immense happiness. It was amazing that the production team arranged for a mehendi artist to make it happen on set, making the whole experience truly fantastic and fulfilling,” she added.

In ‘Shravani’, Arti portrays the antagonist, Chandra Taiji, who consistently creates trouble for Shravani.

Even while playing the villain on-screen, Arti’s off-camera fun and playful side is something her fans enjoy.

The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.

