As B'desh marks one year of July protests, former PM Hasina's son says 'democracy under threat'

Dhaka, July 1 Sajeeb Wazed, son of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on Tuesday, highlighted that 10 months after last year's violent July protests in the South Asian country, many people have begun to realise the gravity of their mistake "after being misled" into participating in the movement.

Last year, starting July 1, Bangladesh witnessed a violent student movement demanding reforms of the quota system in government jobs, which led to the overthrow of the democratically elected government of Hasina.

The unceremonious exit of Hasina last August following the violent student protests was globally seen as a major setback to the democratic set-up in the Muslim-majority nation of nearly 170 million people.

Bangladesh is currently in a state of political limbo under the caretaker government led by Muhammad Yunus, until the promised general elections in 2026.

Former Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Wazed, also asserted that the "independence of the nation, the safety of its people, and its democratic foundation are all under threat, in the hands of an authoritarian regime without any public mandate."

"Recognising a mistake is not weakness -- it is the beginning of courage. Let us stand together for our country and its people. The July Riots of July–August 2024 mark one of the darkest chapters in Bangladesh's recent history. Fueled by foreign funding and backed by extremist forces, that period of violence and unrest saw the involvement of many -- some knowingly, others misled and confused," Wazed said in a post on X.

"Many members of the professional community -- people who had served the country for years -- fell into the trap of misinformation, rumours, and false promises and thus became part of that conspiracy. To those we see on social media, in the press, or in private expressing regret, disillusionment, and sorrow for having been misled -- we bear no resentment. We seek no vengeance," the post added.

Emphasising that the Awami League does not believe in the politics of revenge, Wazed stated that, inspired by the ideals of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the party believes in "forgiveness, empathy, and always looking toward the future."

The former Advisor called on the people to unite for the sake of "freedom, democracy, and the sovereignty of Bangladesh."

"Let us forget divisions of party, opinion, profession, or past choices -- and act now to save Bangladesh from the grip of this authoritarian rule. Even if it is late, we thank you for your awakening. Now is the time to act for the country. Now is the time to stand with the people," Wazed stated.

Meanwhile, last month, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) charged Hasina with crimes against humanity. It has set July 1 (Tuesday) as the date of the hearing of charges against the former Prime Minister and two others over crimes against humanity.

