As the Open AI saga was unfolding, guess what Microsoft’s Satya Nadella was discussing

Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, faced a crisis during his weekly meeting with senior leaders as he received a call from an executive at OpenAI, a company in which Microsoft had invested a reported thirteen billion dollars. The caller urgently conveyed that Sam Altman, the CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, was about to be fired, sparking a five-day crisis now referred to by some within Microsoft as the Turkey-Shoot Clusterfuck.

Despite Satya Nadella's typically calm demeanor, he found himself momentarily stunned and at a loss for words. The surprise stemmed from the abrupt firing of CEO Sam Altman, with whom Nadella had closely collaborated for over four years, fostering admiration and trust. Their partnership had recently resulted in Microsoft's most significant rollout in a decade introducing a fleet of cutting-edge A.I. assistants, named the Office Copilots, leveraging OpenAI's technology and seamlessly integrated into core productivity programs like Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

According to a report of The New Yorker, Unbeknownst to Nadella, however, relations between Altman and OpenAI’s board had become troubled. Some of the board’s six members found Altman manipulative and conniving—qualities common among tech C.E.O.s but rankling to board members who had backgrounds in academia or in nonprofits. They felt Sam had lied, a person familiar with the board’s discussions said. These tensions were now exploding in Nadella’s face, threatening a crucial partnership.

After recovering from the initial shock of Sam Altman's firing, Satya Nadella reached out to OpenAI board member Adam D'Angelo, seeking clarification. D'Angelo provided a vague explanation, mirroring what would later be released in a press statement: Altman had not been consistently candid in his communications with the board. Despite Nadella's inquiries, D'Angelo refrained from divulging more details. It appeared that the decision to terminate Altman was intentionally kept from Nadella, suggesting a deliberate move to prevent him from forewarning Altman.

Frustrated, Satya Nadella hung up the phone. Given that Microsoft owned nearly half of OpenAI’s for-profit arm, he felt that consultation should have been sought before such a consequential decision. Beyond the immediate concerns, he foresaw the firing potentially igniting a contentious internal conflict within OpenAI and, more broadly, escalating the ongoing industry-wide debate about whether the rapid progression of A.I. should be celebrated or feared.

Nadella called Microsoft’s chief technology officer, Kevin Scott—the person most responsible for forging the OpenAI partnership. Scott had already heard the news, which was spreading fast. They set up a video call with other Microsoft executives. Was Altman’s firing, they asked one another, the result of tensions over speed versus safety in releasing A.I. products? Some employees at OpenAI and Microsoft, and elsewhere in the tech world, had expressed worries about A.I. companies moving forward recklessly, The New Yorker reported.

