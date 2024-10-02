As West Asia crisis escaltes, US Defence Secy Austin dials Israeli counterpart Gallant on second day of talks

Washington, DC [US], October 2 : After Iran bombarded Israel with a barrage of missile strikes, the United States Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin held talks with Israel's Minister of Defence, Yoav Gallant, and assured him of commitment "to remain in close contact."

Austin described the missile strikes from Iran into Israel as an outrageous act of aggression.

Sharing an update on X about his conversation with Gallant on Wednesday, the US Defence Secretary wrote, "I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today following today's outrageous act of aggression by Iran against Israel."

"The Minister and I expressed mutual appreciation for the coordinated defense of Israel against nearly 200 ballistic missiles launched by Iran and committed to remain in close contact," he added.

"I also expressed my deepest condolences to the families impacted by the horrific and deadly terrorist shooting in Israel," Austin said further in his post.

Austin, spoke with Israeli Minister of Defence, on Tuesday as well, and had reiterated "serious consequences" for Iran if Tehran chooses to launch a direct military attack against Israel. The Pentagon Chief discussed security developments and Israeli operations with counterpart Gallant and made it clear that the US supports Israel's right to defend itself.

"I spoke with Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant today to discuss security developments and Israeli operations. I made it clear that the United States supports Israel's right to defend itself. We agreed on the necessity of dismantling attack infrastructure along the border to ensure that Lebanese Hizballah cannot conduct October 7-style attacks on Israel's northern communities," Austin said, sharing a post on X on Tuesday.

Eariler on Tuesday, Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles towards targets in Israel. The United States military coordinated closely with the Israeli Defence Forces to help defend Israel against this attack. US Naval destroyers joined Israeli air defence units in firing interceptors to shoot down inbound missiles.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Iran's missile attack on his country as a "big mistake" and said Tehran would pay for it. "Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it. The Iranian regime does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and our determination to take revenge on our enemies," he said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson, RAdm. Daniel Hagari has decribed Iran's attack as a "severe and dangerous escalation."

"There will be consequences...We will respond wherever, whenever and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel," said Hagari regarding Iran's large-scale attack.

Following the death of Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had issued a warning to Iran's Ayatollah regime and asserted that those who target Israel will face consequences and that no location in Iran or West Asia is beyond Israel's reach.

