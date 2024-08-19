ASEAN discusses enhancing community-building efforts

Vientiane (Laos), Aug 19 Representatives from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered in northern Laos' Luang Prabang province for in-depth discussions on matters related to ASEAN Community-building efforts, local radio reported on Monday.

The eighth meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives to ASEAN (CPR) discussed key aspects of ASEAN's external relations, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Lao National Radio.

The meeting focused on strengthening existing partnerships with ASEAN dialogue partners, sectoral dialogue partners, and development partners, as well as international and regional organisations.

In addition, the meeting reviewed the outcomes of the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting and related meetings.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting and related meetings.

Earlier, the seventh meeting of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs (AIPACODD) was alse held in Laos, focusing on strengthening the role of parliaments in addressing the drug matters.

The meeting was chaired by Vice President of the Laos National Assembly Khambay Damlath, and attended by representatives from the AIPA member countries.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor