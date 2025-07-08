Asian News International and Russia's Izvestia MIC sign Strategic Media Partnership

New Delhi [India], July 8 : Asian News International and one of Russia's most prominent media conglomerates, Izvestia Multimedia Information Centre (Izvestia MIC) have have entered into a strategic partnership agreement outlining collaboration through content sharing, joint initiatives, and efforts to enhance the visibility of both media organisations in Russia and India.

This partnership paves the way for new opportunities for broader coverage of significant political, economic, and cultural developments in both countries.

Executive Producer of Asian News International, Ravi Khandelwal, stated that the partnership is a "significant step" toward enhancing media collaboration between India and Russia.

"ANI is pleased to join hands with Multimedia Information Centre 'Izvestia', one of Russia's most prominent media conglomerates. This partnership represents a significant step toward enhancing media collaboration between India and Russia. Through the exchange of news content, we aim to deepen mutual understanding and provide our audiences with richer, more diverse perspectives on regional and global affairs. We are confident that this cooperation will contribute to more balanced journalism, greater transparency, and stronger people-to-people connections," Khandelwal said.

Director General of the Izvestia Multimedia Information Centre, Vladimir Tyulin, also expressed his confidence in the agreement.

"Cooperation with India's largest news agency is an important and responsible step for us in developing and strengthening international media ties. India is Russia's key strategic partner, and this agreement will enable us to jointly cover major events and initiatives of our countries, including within BRICS. Through this solid partnership, we will be able to share information more effectively and promote our projects on the international stage. I am confident that our collaboration will benefit the entire world and the field of journalism as a whole," he stated.

According to Izvestia MIC, the partnership is expected to strengthen friendly ties and promote greater collaboration in the media sector, encompassing the exchange of media content and timely news updates on both domestic and international developments in each country. This cooperation will enable both sides to fulfil their objectives better and reach a broader audience, both nationally and globally.

Exclusive content from the Izvestia News Centre will provide Indian media with in-depth coverage of Russia's internal and external affairs, offeringreaders accurate and reliable information directly from the source.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor