Asim Munir gets Pak govt to promote him to Field Marshal, spins setbacks as 'victory

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 20 : In a move widely viewed as an attempt to mask recent military and strategic failures, the Pakistani federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the promotion of Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to Field Marshal.

The government cited his leadership during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and the confrontation with India, labelled Marka-i-Haq, as grounds for the honour, Dawn reported.

Despite the military setbacks, Pakistan's government is projecting the outcome as a "historic victory," praising General Munir's leadership during the conflict.

General Asim Munir became only the second army officer in Pakistan's history to be elevated to Field Marshal.

Ayub Khan, Pakistan's president from 1958 to 1969, holds the distinction of being the country's first Field Marshal. Notably, his promotion to this highest military rank was self-appointed, following his coup and assumption of the presidency in 1958.

A year later, in 1959, Khan awarded himself the Field Marshal rank, citing "persistent requests" from Pakistani civil society members, just before his scheduled retirement from the army.

Khan promoted himself to Field Marshal after seizing power. As President, he used his authority to issue a proclamation promoting himself.

Munir's elevation also signals who truly calls the shots in Pakistan. The government approved a promotion that further cements the army chief's dominance over the country's civilian leadership.

Notably, even General Pervez Musharraf, despite holding absolute power for years, never assumed the title. The position of field marshal is symbolic but permanent, with no retirement, and held until death.

The promotion comes just weeks after India launched Operation Sindoor, a high-impact counter-terror operation in response to the deadly April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The operation exposed Pakistan's inability to shield its territory and airspace from precise Indian strikes, which destroyed critical infrastructure and eliminated dozens of terrorists. Despite this, Pakistan's top civilian and military leadership is now projecting the outcome as a "historic victory."

General Munir's promotion is seen as an attempt to bolster his position and mask recent military setbacks.

In a statement following a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Prime Minister's Office said, "The Government of Pakistan has approved the promotion of General Syed Asim Munir (Nishan-i-Imtiaz Military) to the rank of field marshal for ensuring the security of the country and defeating the enemy based on the high strategy and courageous leadership during Marka-i-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos."

Prime Minister Sharif reportedly consulted President Asif Ali Zardari before the promotion, and the cabinet also decided to extend the tenure of Air Chief Marshal Zahar Ahmed Babar Sidhu. The PMO announced that military personnel, martyrs, veterans, and even civilians involved in the recent conflict would be awarded state honours further cementing what appears to be a carefully crafted narrative of national triumph.

General Munir, in a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), accepted the rank and said, "I am grateful to the president of Pakistan, the prime minister and the cabinet for their trust." He dedicated the promotion to "the entire nation, the armed forces of Pakistan, especially the civil and military martyrs and veterans," adding, "This is not an individual honour but an honour for the armed forces of Pakistan and the entire nation."

However, the facts on the ground present a more complex reality. The escalation began after the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which killed 26 people and injured several others. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The strikes led to the deaths of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Pakistan responded with cross-border shelling and attempted drone strikes, to which India retaliated by targeting Pakistani radar systems, communication centres, and airfields. The hostilities de-escalated only after US intervention on May 10. While both sides agreed to a ceasefire without an expiry date, Indian officials confirmed that the strikes were purely anti-terror in nature and not part of a broader conflict a position that starkly contrasts Pakistan's claim of a military victory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor