Assam CM meets Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, discusses opportunities for youth

Tokyo [Japan], January 24 : Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday met with Japan's Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Akiko Ikuina and discussed opportunities in Japan for Indians, particularly Assam's youth.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on X that Ikuina conveyed Japan's intention to provide opportunities to youth in their country.

"It was a privilege to meet H.E. Ms. Akiko Ikuina, Parliamentary Vice Minister, @MofaJapan_en. She conveyed to me the Government of Japan's intention to offer India and particularly Assam's young and skilled workforce, opportunities in Japan," CM Himanata Biswa Sarma wrote on X.

"During the meeting, I underlined Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of a robust friendship between India and Japan that can better the lives of our people," he added.

Today is the last day of Sarma's three day visit to Japan to attend the second edition of the business summit Advantage Assam.

On Thursday, during his address at the summit, Sarma said that the state is set to become India's next powerhouse.

He highlighted how the State's GSDP is set to touch USD 85 billion next year and that the aim has been set to achieve USD 143 billion GSDP by 2030.

The Chief Minister also touched upon how a USD 12 billion infrastructure upgradation plan is on the anvil in the state and a USD 4 billion in private investments has been secured in 2024. With a simple, effective and customised policy regime in place, investors can have their bases up and running in the shortest possible time with the state's assurance of providing all infrastructure and other facilities to supplement their efforts.

He extended a warm welcome to all leaders to join the Advantage Assam Summit next month. After his interaction with business leaders, the Chief Minister held a meeting with Pravin Chaudhuri, Executive Officer and Head of India Business of Kansai Paints and invited him to explore opportunities in Assam's rapidly growing market.

CM Sarma concluded the day's engagements by indulging in a meeting with Yusuke Kakimoto, Founder and CEO of Enrission India Capital which nurtures startups in collaboration with IITs. He invited the group to explore Assam's startup ecosystem and train the founders, the statement added.

