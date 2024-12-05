Astana hosts CICA Special Working Group, Senior Officials Committee meetings

Astana [Kazakhstan], December 5 : Meetings of the Special Working Group and the Senior Officials Committee of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence- Building Measures in Asia (CICA) chaired by Talgat Kaliyev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held in Astana.

Participants exchanged opinions on the draft Charter of the organization developed by the Kazakh chairmanship, discussed draft documents to be submitted for consideration by the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers, took a note of the report by Secretary General Kairat Sarybay on the outcomes of the Secretariat's activities this year, and considered the issue of coordinators and co-coordinators of the priority areas of the CICA dimensions.

Following the sessions, CICA Senior Officials approved the Action Plan for the Implementation of Confidence-Building Measures and the Secretariat's budget for 2025, as well as authorized the Secretariat to continue strengthening external relations with organizations such as the SCO, the EAEU, UN ESCAP and the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism.

In addition, the participants of the event considered applications from third countries for CICA observer status.

