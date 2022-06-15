At BRICS NSAs' meeting, Doval calls for need to bolster cooperation against terrorism without any reservation

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval attended the BRICS NSA meeting in a virtual format on Wednesday and stressed the need to bolster cooperation against terrorism without any reservations as he welcomed the cooperation ongoing among the five-nation grouping of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to address the issue of terrorism, sources said.

In a meeting hosted by Chinese NSA Yang Jiechi, NSA Doval emphasised the need for urgent reform of the multilateral system in order to address global issues with credibility, equity and accountability, sources said.

NSA Doval also welcomed the cooperation ongoing in the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group stressing that the challenges of pandemics and climate change still need continued cooperation.

He also laid importance on cooperation in the areas of Information & Communication Technology (ICT) security, outer space and maritime security.

According to sources, NSA Doval also underscored the importance of trusted and resilient supply chains.

This virtual meeting came ahead of the BRICS summit later this month to be hosted by China, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend along with Russian President Vladimir Putin and leaders of Brazil and South Africa.

PM Modi is expected to attend the virtual meeting along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa.

