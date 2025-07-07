At BRICS, strong support for India's global terror convention

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 7 : The leaders' joint statement, issued after the 17th BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views in very broad terms, including the condemnation of terrorism in all its forms, MEA Secretary Dammu Ravi said.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday (local time) the MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) said the BRICS group of countries have extended their strong support for a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT), which has been India's intitiative in the United Nations.

The treaty proposed by India within the UN framework aims to provide a comprehensive legal basis for combating terrorism. It aims to define and criminalize various terrorist actions, ensuring that individuals who commit these acts can be prosecuted or extradited.

The MEA Secretary said that the leaders' Joint Statement, issued after the the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday condemns manifestation of terrorism, including financing of it.

"Para 34 (of BRICS declaration) says that condemnation of terrorism in all its manifestations, including those who abet, who finance either covertly or overtly. There is also a reference to the cross-border movement of terrorists and the listing of terror groups. There is also strong support for the Comprehensive Convention against Terrorism, which was India's initiative in the UN for a long time... That message is very clear to our neighbours..."

They expressed solidarity and strong condemnation in that was very well captured in that," he said.

"We have other pillars, but many of India's ideas that we've been negotiating over a period of time have been well brought out, and in today's discussion, what we noticed is most of the ideas and views exchanged during all the sessions resonate with the honourable Prime Minister's views in very broad terms," he added.

The BRICS statement also, without explicity referring to Pakistan, reaffirmed the group's commitment to addressing the cross border movement of terrorists, terror financing and safe havens .

"Let me articulate some of the most important questions that came up in the context of Pahalgam. If you look at the para 34, it 's very clear. One is there is unanimous condemnation of all the leaders. I think you need to know that. And it also says that condemnation in all its manifestations and including those who abet, who finance and either openly, covertly or overtly in both ways, it has been condemned. There is also a reference to the cross border movement of terrorists," he said.

Ravi said that the declaration is a strong message to India's "neighbours."

"It's also coming out very clearly and the listing of terrorist groups, and there is also a strong support for Comprehensive Convention on against terrorism, which was India's formulation and India's initiative in the UN for a long time. So the message is very clear. For anyone who understands the dangers of terrorism and how it can be, how it needs to be condemned, tackled not by just us, it's there is a solidarity, there is a universal condemnation, which means all the countries are against it in any form. So that message is very clear to our neighbours," the MEA Secretary said.

The BRICS leaders' declaration statement strongly condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu & Kashmir which killed 26 innocent people.

"We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens," the statement read.

The leaders of BRICS nations welcomed the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its five Subgroups, based on the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan, and the CTWG position paper.

Prime Minister Modi, speaking deuing a session at the BRICS Summit asserted that condemning terrorism must be a "principle" rather than a matter of "convenience", describing it as the "most serious challenge" for humanity in the current global scenario.

Putting the spotlight on the terror attack in Pahalgam, PM Modi termed it reminder of terrorism's threat to global peace and called for unwavering international solidarity.

He stated that the attack was a blow to the "soul, identity, and dignity" of India, acknowledging the international support that the nation received in solidarity.

PM Modi called for decisive sanctions against such acts, stating that victims and supporters of terrorism cannot be weighed on the same scale.

"For personal or political gain, giving silent consent to terrorism and supporting terror or terrorists should not be acceptable under any circumstances," he said.

The BRICS summit, hosted by Brazil, brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, as well as new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia.

