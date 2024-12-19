At least 16 Palestinians killed by Israeli bombings in Gaza

Gaza, Dec. 18 At least 16 Palestinians were killed by Israeli bombings in northern Gaza, the Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

At least 10 people were killed on Wednesday night and some others injured when the Israeli aircraft bombed the house of the Al-Najjar family in the town of Jabalia, WAFA said.

Six more people were killed due to Israeli bombing on the house of the Al-Zaytouniya family near the Al-Tabi'in School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City, it added.

The Israeli army has not commented on these incidents, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, at least 24 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raids across the Gaza Strip, Palestinian sources said.

Israeli warplanes bombed a house in Beit Hanoun town in northern Gaza on Wednesday, according to Palestinian security sources.

Mahmoud Basal, spokesman for Civil Defence in Gaza, told Xinhua that four people were killed in the strike, including two women, and several others are still missing under the rubble.

In a separate incident in northern Gaza, two more were killed and another seriously injured when an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of Palestinians in the Jabalia area, according to Basal.

In addition, a brief statement issued by Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza said that a paramedic was killed in an Israeli airstrike on a building in the town of Beit Lahia at dawn

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and about 250 taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 45,097, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Wednesday.

