At least 26 killed in boat capsize in southern Nigeria

Abuja [Nigeria], October 2 (ANI/WAM): At least 26 people were killed when a boat capsized in the Niger River in Kogi State, southern Nigeria.

Local sources said the accident took place while the boat was carrying traders from Ibaji to a market in Ilushi, Edo State, before it overturned in the river. The death toll is expected to rise. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor