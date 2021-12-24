At least 30 killed in ferry fire in southern Bangladesh

At least 30 people were killed after a fire broke out on a packed ferry in southern Bangladesh on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi.

The fire left over 200 others with burn injuries. They are currently undergoing treatment at local hospitals.

Quoting the launch administration, police and fire service personnel said the blaze broke out when the Barguna-bound vessel "MV Avizan" reached the Dapdapia area around 3 am.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

