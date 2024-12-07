At least 4 wounded in apartment building explosion in The Hague

The Hague, Dec 7 An apartment building in The Hague, the Netherlands, partially collapsed Saturday morning following a powerful explosion, leaving at least four people injured. The victims were promptly transported to the hospital for treatment.

Emergency services are actively conducting rescue and search operations, with a specialised Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team assisting in locating potential victims trapped under the rubble, Xinhua news agency reported.

The incident occurred on Tarwekamp Street in the northeastern Mariahoeve district of The Hague. Images from the scene show that the facade of several apartments has been swept away.

The apartment building houses shops on the ground floor and two residential floors above. The cause of the explosion remains unclear.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor