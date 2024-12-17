At least four killed in US Wisconsin school shooting

New York, Dec 17 At least four people have been killed and five others injured from a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, with the suspected shooter, a juvenile believed to be a student, also dead, police said.

The Madison Police Department declined to provide details about the four people killed during a shooting at a Christian school Monday morning, citing the need to contact the victims' families before releasing details, Xinhua news agency reported.

Officials are working to reunite students with their parents. About 390 students from kindergarten through 12th grade attend the school, according to ABC News. Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have responded.

Senator Ron Johnson wrote on social media, "My sincere condolences and prayers for all the victims of the tragedy at Abundant Life Christian School. I will continue to closely monitor the situation." Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wrote, "I am closely monitoring the incident at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison.

We are praying for the kids, educators, and entire Abundant Life school community as we await more information and are grateful for the first responders who are working quickly to respond."

US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the Madison school shooting. "The President has been briefed on the school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin. Senior White House officials are in touch with local counterparts in Madison to provide support as needed," senior deputy press secretary Emilie Simons said.

