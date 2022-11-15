At recent R20 Summit Haji Syed Salman Chishty highlights importance of inter-religious dialogue

At the first Religion Forum (R20) which has been introduced under Indonesia's G20 Summit Presidency and was held in Indonesia recently, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Gaddi Nashin - Dargah Ajmer Sharif, Chairman of Chishty Foundation and General Secretary of AIUMB represented Ajmer Sharif.

A permanent secretariat of the G20 Religion Forum R20 has been established in Jakarta by Indonesia largest Islamic Spiritual and Educational Organization - The Nahdtal Ulema with over 100 million active members and followers in Indonesia.

The largest organization of Ulema and Ma'shaikh in India, represented Ajmer Sharif at the forum on the personal invitation of the Chairman of the Central Board of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU) KH Yahya Cholil Staquf (Gus Yahya) to share the views during the R20 Summit.

At the summit, Haji Syed Salman Chishty highlighted the importance of inter religious dialogue to address global problems, including "extremism, radicalization and violence in the name of faith and religion when the essence of faith and religious practices are mercy, unconditional Love, compassion, serving all with care and gratitude," according to the press released by Chishty Foundation.

In his address, Haji Chishty praised the "visionary leadership" of Indonesia's President Joko Widodo and "examplary guidance" of Nahdtal Ulema Spiritual leadership for "maneuvering the largest Muslim populated nation in the world as an example for global communities and nations to learn from the great celebration of Unity in Diversity" and educating the people to be respectful towards each other and following the moderate progressive path in issues related to state and religion.

KH Yahya Cholil Staquf (Gus Yahya) received two awards at the R20 Forum International Summit of Religious Leaders 2022. He received the "Global Peace Award" from Haji Syed Salman Chishty in commemoration of the 15th International Sufi Rang Festival and an award from the Cambodian representative for Nahdlatul Ulama's initiative for implementation of the G20 Forum Religion.

Notably, the First R20 Summit which has been introduced under Indonesia's G20 Summit Presidency and a permanent secretariat of G20 Religion Forum R20 have been established in Jakarta by Indonesia's Islamic Spiritual and Educational Organization - The Nahdtal Ulema.

The R20 summit took place under the theme 'Revealing and Nurturing Religion as a Source of Global Solutions: A Global Movement for Shared Moral and Spiritual Values'. 32 nations were present at the R20 summit and the forum included 45 speakers from five continents. KH Yahya Cholil Staquf (Gus Yahya) handed over the G20 Religion Forum to Indian religious leader, Ram Madhav in Bali.

The two religious leaders were accompanied by several dignitaries, including Chairman of the Muslim World League (MWL) for Southeast Asia and Australia Sheikh Abdurrahman Al-Khayyat, Indonesian government representative Muhsin Syihab, and a number of religious figures from India including Govinda Dev Giri, Swami Mitrananda, Swami Bhadresdas at the R20 Summit.

Notably, world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden have travelled to Indonesia to attend the G20 summit in Bali. The G20 summit is being held under Indonesia's presidency. India will assume the G20 presidency from December 1.

( With inputs from ANI )

