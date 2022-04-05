At UNSC, India condemns civilian killings in Ukraine's Bucha; supports call for independent probe

Noting that reports of civilian killings in Ukraine's Bucha town are "deeply disturbing," India on Tuesday condemned these killings and supported the call for an independent investigation.

Speaking at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti said India continues to remain deeply concerned at the worsening situation and reiterates its call for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities.

He said India continues to emphasize that the global order is anchored on international law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

Tirumurti said diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option to end the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"We have emphasized right from the beginning of the conflict the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue. When innocent human lives are at stake, diplomacy must prevail as the only viable option. In this context, we take note of the ongoing efforts, including the meetings held recently between the parties," he said.

Trimurti said the situation in Ukraine has not shown any significant improvement since the Council last discussed the issue.

"The security situation has only deteriorated, as well as its humanitarian consequences. Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation," he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had on Sunday called for an independent investigation into the killing of civilians in Bucha, a suburb of Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Reports have said that more than 300 people have been killed and the total number of casualties was likely to increase as the whole city is checked. Hundreds of civilian residents were found dead on the streets, by their homes and in mass graves. Ukraine accused Russia of the Bucha massacre. However, Russia has denied the allegations and said that it was Ukraine propaganda.

Trimurti said keeping in view the dire humanitarian situation in Ukraine, India has been sending humanitarian supplies to Ukraine and its neighbours, which include medicines and other essential relief materials.

"We stand ready to provide more medical supplies to Ukraine in the coming days. We hope the international community will continue to respond positively to humanitarian needs. We support calls urging for guarantees of safe passage to deliver essential humanitarian and medical supplies," he said.

He said the impact of the crisis is being felt beyond the region with increasing food and energy costs, especially for many developing countries.

"It is in our collective interest to work constructively, both inside the United Nations and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to the conflict," Trimurti said.

He said humanitarian action must always be guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance - humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence.

"Allow me to reiterate the importance of UN Guiding Principles of Humanitarian Assistance once again. Humanitarian action must always be guided by the principles of humanitarian assistance, i.e., humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence. These measures should never be politicized," Trimurti said.

"We continue to emphasize to all member states of the UN that the global order is anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

