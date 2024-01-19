Atlas Air Cargo Plane Catches Fire Mid-Air, Makes Emergency Landing in Miami (Watch Video)

An Atlas Air Cargo Boeing 747-8 aircraft made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after one of its engines caught fire mid-air. Videos capturing flames shooting out of the plane during the flight have surfaced on social media.

According to a Reuters report, the cargo aircraft landed safely despite experiencing an engine malfunction shortly after departure from Miami International Airport on Friday, January 19. "The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA," stated Atlas Air, as reported by Reuters.

An Atlas Air Boeing cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after experiencing an engine malfunction shortly after departure, today.



The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA.pic.twitter.com/5BLPAMNhn9 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) January 19, 2024

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, and no injuries were reported, according to a separate statement from Miami International Airport to Reuters.