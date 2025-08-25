Attempt to smuggle 20 kg of Ketamine foiled

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 25 (ANI/TPS): Police at Ben Gurion Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle 20 kg of suspected ketamine into Israel and arrested one suspect (30) from Hadera.

The drugs were found in a suitcase belonging to a man who arrived on a flight from France.

The man's luggage was searched, said the police, because he was acting suspiciously. (ANI/TPS)

