Australia and India bound together powerfully by cricket: Australian High Commissioner

By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], July 9 Australia and India are bound together powerfully by cricket, Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green said on Tuesday, at the launch of a new training initiative for visually impaired women and girls in Delhi.

The new training initiative is funded by the Australian High Commission. With funding from the Australian High Commission's development assistance program, the project will provide technical skills and training for 50 visually impaired women and girls with a passion for cricket under a three-month-long program.

During a ceremony to mark the project's launch, Philip Green said the Australian Government believes in supporting all people to fulfil their potential and is committed to advancing gender equality and the rights of people with disabilities.

"Australia and India are bound together powerfully by cricket," High Commissioner Green said.

He said, "The Australian High Commission is proud to be supporting this initiative by Samarthanam and the Cricket Association for the Blind in India, which is a fantastic example of breaking down barriers and making the game more accessible for people with disabilities, particularly women and girls."

"I am very pleased to be working with our Indian cricket partners to promote sports as a means to create a safe, welcoming and empowering space for women and girls," the Australian High Commissioner said.

The project was officially launched in Delhi in the presence of Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM; then-Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi; Trustee, Samarthanam, Trust for the Disabled & Cricket Association for the Blind in India President Busa Gowda, and Cricket Association for the Blind in Delhi President Yogesh Taneja.

Philip Green OAM stated that the partnership is focused on developing and promoting women's blind cricket team by mobilising, building capacity, providing vocational training and supporting women athletes from Delhi to play for the state and national blind cricket team.

Samarthanam is a long-time development partner of the Australian High Commission, the high commission said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor