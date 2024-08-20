Australia: Central Tibetan Administration delegation advocates for Tibetan rights

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 20 : A parliamentary delegation from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has intensified its global advocacy efforts by engaging with key Australian figures to discuss the urgent situation in Tibet.

The delegation, comprising parliamentarians Khenpo Jamphal Tenzin, Tsering Dolma, Choedak Gyatso, and Tenzin Phuntsok Doring, embarked on a series of strategic meetings aimed at bolstering international support for Tibetan issues, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration.

The delegation met with Zoe Bedford, Executive Officer of the Australia Tibet Council, at the Tibet Information Office on Monday. During the meeting, Bedford provided a detailed overview of Australia's democratic processes, setting a solid foundation for the delegation's subsequent discussions.

Following this, the Central Tibetan Administration's representatives engaged in a productive session with Bryce Wakefield, Executive Director of the Australian Institute of Intellectual Affairs, Central Tibetan Administration reported.

The dialogue centered around the critical situation in Tibet, underscoring the need for heightened global awareness and intervention.

A pivotal moment in the delegation's visit was their meeting with members of the Australian All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tibet.

During this meeting, the Central Tibetan Administration presented a 12-point appeal letter, which outlined the severe challenges facing Tibet and requested continued support from Australian lawmakers.

The gathering was attended by prominent Australian figures, including Senator Deborah O'Neill, MP Susan Templeman, Senator Dean Smith, Former Deputy Prime Minister Michael Francis McCormack, and Former Speaker of the House Andrew Bruce Wallace. The Australian legislators expressed their commitment to advocating for Tibetan rights, a stance welcomed by the Central Tibetan Administration.

To honour the visiting delegation, a dinner was hosted at the Australian Parliament. The event saw participation from Federal MP Sharon Clayton, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Senator Jordon Alexander Steele-John, alongside other notable Australian parliamentarians.

The Central Tibetan Administration delegation was accompanied by Representative Karma Singey, Chinese liaison officer Dawa Sangmo, and Secretary Lhawang Gyalpo of the Tibet Information Office, in addition to Zoe Bedford of the Australia Tibet Council and Thupten, an executive member of the Canberra Tibetan Community.

The Central Tibetan Administration's visit to Australia is part of its ongoing efforts to galvanize international support for the Tibetan cause and bring global attention to the challenges faced by Tibetans under Chinese rule.

Tibet, which came under Chinese control in the 1950s following a military invasion by the People's Republic of China (PRC), has been a focal point of international concern due to the PRC's policies of political repression, cultural suppression, and environmental exploitation. The Central Tibetan Administration continues to advocate for peaceful dialogue between China and Tibetan representatives to address these long-standing grievances.

