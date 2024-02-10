Australia: EAM Jaishankar meets members of 'Overseas Friends of BJP' in Perth

Perth [Australia], February 10 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the members of the 'Overseas Friends of BJP' in Perth on Saturday during his ongoing Australia visit.

The EAM also appreciated the role of the OFBJP in promoting "better understanding and cooperation" between India and Australia.

"Good to meet members of OFBJP in Perth today. Appreciate their work which promotes better understanding and cooperation between our two countries," Jaishankar posted on X.

He also met the Premier of Western Australia Roger Cook and appreciated his hosting of the Indian Ocean Conference.

Notably, the Premier is the head of government in the legislative assembly of the state in Western Australia.

"Nice to meet Premier @RogerCookMLA of Western Australia. Appreciate his hosting the 7th Indian Ocean Conference. His support for building strong India-Australia ties was manifest," Jaishankar stated.

The EAM also met Mauritius Foreign Minister Maneesh Gobin and affirmed hope for deeper cooperation between the two nations.

"Great to meet FM @ManeeshGobin of Mauritius today at Perth. Our stocktaking of the relationship was very positive. Look forward to deeper cooperation and more achievements," he said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had also met Parliamentarians Zaneta Mascarenhas, Varun Ghosh and Dr Jagadish Krishnan and discussed ways to intensify ties with Western Australia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Delighted to meet Parliamentarians Zaneta Mascarenhas, Varun Ghosh and Dr Jagadish Krishnan of Australia. Appreciated hearing from them how to intensify ties with Western Australia."

Zaneta Felice Antoinetta Mascarenhas is an Australian politician of Indian descent. She is from the Australian Labor Party and has been a member of the Australian House of Representatives since 2022.

Meanwhile, Varun Ghosh is an Australian politician and barrister of Indian origin. He has been a Senator for Western Australia since 2024, representing the Australian Labor Party. He also became the first Australian senator to take oath on Bhagavad Gita.

Dr Jagdish Krishnan is also an Indian-born Australian politician.

Jaishankar is currently in the Australian city of Perth on a two-day visit for the seventh Indian Ocean Conference.

The Conference is a flagship consultative forum for countries in the Indian Ocean Region, organised annually by the Ministry of External Affairs in association with the India Foundation. The conference is held in association with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Government of Australia, along with the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore, and the Perth-US Asia Centre in Australia.

The theme of this edition of the conference is Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean.

The 7th Indian Ocean Conference brings together distinguished leaders and delegates to deliberate on crucial regional issues.

