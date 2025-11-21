Australia eyes deeper critical minerals partnership with India, keen on Quad Summit in New Delhi: Aussie Envoy

New Delhi [India], November 21 : Australia is keenly focused on deepening cooperation with India in the critical minerals sector, with lithium and cobalt at the forefront, Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green said.

Speaking to ANI, Green revealed that critical minerals featured prominently in discussions during Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong's recent visit to New Delhi.

"Yes, of course, we talked about critical minerals because this is a key area.

Australia produces more than half of the world's lithium, for example, and India is on the way to becoming a major recipient of lithium from around the world as it embarks on its journey to become a big producer of batteries and electric vehicles," the High Commissioner said.

He underlined Canberra's desire to "smooth that partnership" between the two nations, highlighting an ongoing collaboration between Australia's Critical Minerals Office and India's Ministry of Mines. Over the past couple of years, the partnership has identified five major lithium and cobalt projects for Indian private sector companies to explore equity investment or offtake agreements.

Green also pointed to Australia's recently concluded critical minerals agreement with the United States and noted growing activity within the Quad framework, though he added that precise next steps would be determined by leaders and foreign ministers.

On the Quad grouping, the High Commissioner described the grouping as "enormously important" at a time when the world is becoming "more competitive and more disrupted."

"In an era of global disruption, the relationship between India and Australia remains very stable. There is a high level of strategic trust, and we want to be a reliable partner for India and for all other peace-loving countries in the region," he said.

Stressing that the Quad serves as a "powerful vector" to keep the Indo-Pacific stable, prosperous and peaceful, Green said two major Quad foreign ministers' meetings have already taken place this year and went "extremely well."

He expressed Australia's eagerness for India to host the next Quad Leaders' Summit, noting that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is looking forward to travelling to India, whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces the dates.

