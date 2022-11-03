Australia offer USD 633,000 reward for Indian suspect in murder case; seeks info via WhatsApp

Australian Police have offered a one million Australian dollars (USD 633,000) reward for information on the whereabouts of an Indian national, in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old woman in 2018.

Rajwinder Singh, 38, who is suspected of killing Toyah Cordingley, lived in Queensland but is originally from Buttar Kalan in Punjab, India.

Queensland Police have appealed for public assistance for information leading to the location and arrest of Singh, who is believed to be in India.

According to a statement by the High Commission in India, the Australian Federal Police based in New Delhi have been working with the Central Bureau of Investigation in relation to this case. The reward offered by the Queensland Government will support efforts by Indian authorities to locate and apprehend Rajwinder Singh.

"A USD 1 million reward for information from the public has been announced as part of ongoing investigations into the 2018 murder of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley in Far North Queensland. Police Minister Mark Ryan approved the major reward for information leading to the location and arrest of 38-year-old Rajwinder Singh, believed to be overseas, in relation to Toyah's murder," Queensland Police said.

Queensland Police has set up a WhatsApp link to receive tips directly.

"In India, people with information can call the Australian Federal Police at the Australian High Commission on+91 11 41220972," said Australian High Commission in New Delhi.

Toyah was reported missing on October 21, 2018, before her body was discovered the following morning at Wangetti Beach, just north of Cairns.

Detective Acting Superintendent Sonia Smith said investigations into Toyah's death, including bringing the person responsible to justice, remains a priority for the Queensland Police Service with the establishment of Operation Quebec Clarify.

"A dedicated team of detectives from Cairns, Far North and the Homicide Investigation Unit has continued to work tirelessly towards ensuring justice for Toyah Cordingley and her family," Detective Acting Superintendent Smith said.

She said Queensland Police strongly "believe there are people in Australia and overseas who could share information about the whereabouts of Rajwinder Singh."

"This is most definitely the time to come forward and tell us what you know," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor