Australia: Police investigating after body found near Sydney Airport

Sydney, Dec 9 A major police investigation is underway after a body was found dumped near Sydney Airport on Monday.

The body was discovered by an individual on Monday morning in bushes next to a major road that runs adjacent to the airport in Sydney's inner-southern suburbs, Xinhua news agency reported.

News Corp Australia newspapers reported that the body, which has not been publicly identified, was wrapped in plastic.

In a statement, police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said that a crime scene has been established.

"Officers attached to South Sydney Police Area Command are being assisted by specialist officers from the State Crime Command's Homicide Squad," it said.

"A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the incident has commenced. No further information available at this time," it added.

The road where the body was found is hundreds of metres away from the airport's third runway, which is mainly used by aircraft flying domestic routes.

