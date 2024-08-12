Australia strengthens AUKUS partnership, signs 'milestone' agreement to acquire nuclear‑powered submarines

Canberra, Aug 12 Australia said on Monday that it has signed a "significant AUKUS milestone" - an agreement that will enable the United Kingdom and the United States to "transfer submarine-specific material and equipment" for its future nuclear‑powered submarines.

It was in September 2021 that the leaders of the three countries had announced the creation of Australia-United Kingdom-United States (AUKUS) enhanced security partnership to counter China's increasing presence and provocative action in the region.

On March 13, 2023, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, then UK PM Rishi Sunak, and US President Joe Biden announced an arrangement for Australia to acquire a conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarine (SSN) capability through AUKUS partnership.

The Australian Defence Ministry said on Monday that the latest agreement will be central to the country's acquisition of a sovereign nuclear-powered submarine capability from the 2030s, with the transfer of Virginia class submarines from the US to Australia, and the transfer of equipment from the UK for use in Australia's SSN‑AUKUS submarines.

"This agreement is an important step towards Australia's acquisition of conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy. It builds on the significant progress that has already been achieved, including the passing of the US National Defense Authorization Act, the announcement of Australia's sovereign submarine build and sustainment partners, and the ongoing work to integrate and uplift the industrial bases of all three AUKUS partners," said Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles.

The Defence Ministry detailed that the agreement will also enable Australia to prepare for Submarine Rotational Force-West at HMAS Stirling from 2027, supporting the rotational presence of up to four Virginia class submarines from the US and one Astute class submarine from the UK.

Future SSN-AUKUS submarines will be built at Osborne in South Australia, using sealed, welded power units that will not require refuelling over the life cycle of the submarine. The agreement will also replace the Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information Agreement, which entered into force in 2022.

"The Albanese government is doing the detailed work and making the difficult decisions to keep Australians safe. This stands in stark contrast to the dysfunction and historic over-programming by the Liberals - the worst defence government this country has ever seen," Marles told the Australian Parliament.

"The government, alongside AUKUS partners, continues to re-affirm that Australia's acquisition of conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines will set the highest non-proliferation standards through the AUKUS partnership. The agreement is unequivocal that, as a non-nuclear weapons state, Australia does not seek to acquire nuclear weapons," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor