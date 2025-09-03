Australia: Teenager charged over stabbing in western Sydney

Sydney, Sep 3 A teenager has been charged over a stabbing at a western Sydney train station that left a boy in a critical condition in hospital.

Police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) said on Wednesday that emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing at a railway station in Merrylands, 20 km west of central Sydney, around 5:15 pm on Monday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A 16-year-old male victim was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics and taken to hospital in a critical condition. As of Wednesday morning he was continuing to recover in hospital.

Investigators believe that the 16-year-old boy had interacted with two males who were not known to him before they assaulted him and left the scene.

NSW Police said that a 17-year-old attended a police station on Tuesday afternoon where he was arrested and charged with seven offenses, including wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, being armed with intent to commit a serious offense and using a knife in a public place.

He was refused bail and will make an initial appearance before a children's court on Wednesday. Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

On August 28, police said one teenager was dead and another was hospitalised following a stabbing incident in western Sydney.

According to the police, emergency services were called to a bus station in Mount Druitt, 38 km west of central Sydney, following reports of a concern for welfare shortly after 10:10 pm on August 27.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found two men, both aged 19, suffering from stab wounds. One of the men was treated by ambulance paramedics for stab wounds to his chest, but could not be revived and was declared deceased at the scene.

The other man sustained stab wounds to his arm and was treated by paramedics before being taken to the hospital in a stable condition.

Local police established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the incident with assistance from the homicide squad.

