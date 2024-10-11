Australia to enhance protections for marine life in southeast oceans

Canberra, Oct 11 The Australian government has moved to boost protections for marine life in the country's southeast oceans by restricting fishing, and oil and gas projects.

Parks Australia on Friday released the government's proposed new 10-year management plan for the Southeast Marine Parks Network, which comprises 14 marine parks encompassing 700,000 square kilometres of ocean off the coast of the states of Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under the new plan, the size of marine sanctuary zones, areas within marine parks that have the strongest level of protection including blanket bans on fishing, in the network will be doubled to 73,000 square kilometres.

New oil and gas projects will be banned for the first time in the 14 marine parks, although existing licenses will not be affected.

Ricky Archer, Australia's director of National Parks, wrote in the draft management plan report that the southeast network includes important foraging areas and migratory pathways for iconic and endangered species, including blue whales.

He said that the southeast marine region is a global warming hotspot, with a rate of warming in the top 10 per cent globally over the past 50 years.

"This plan introduces changes that increase protection within the network by updates to zoning and allowable uses, recognizing the risks facing the southeast region over the coming decade," Archer wrote.

The network includes the Macquarie Island Marine Park, which the government tripled in size to 475,465 square kilometres in 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor