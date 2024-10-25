Australia: Two dead after truck veers into house

Sydney, Oct 25 Two people were killed after a truck crashed into a house west of Melbourne in the Australian state of Victoria on Friday.

Victoria Police said in a statement that emergency services were called to reports that a truck veered from a highway and crashed into a house in the small town of Tower Hill -- 230 kilometres west of Melbourne -- just after 7 a.m. local time on Friday.

Both people who were inside the house at the time of the crash died. They were not yet formally identified.

The male driver and sole occupant of the truck were taken to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Victoria Police said that detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit had been deployed to the scene and that investigations were ongoing.

"The accident looks very bad. There are lots of emergency vehicles there," local resident Richard Crawley told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Police appealed for information about the crash from anyone who witnessed the incident, had CCTV or dash cam footage or any other knowledge.

