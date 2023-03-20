Australia: Victoria Police initiates action against Khalistan supporters

Canberra [Australia], March 20 : Australia's Victoria police on Monday released images of Khalist supporters who indulged in violence on January 29th.

In a statement, the Victoria Police appealed to identify six men following an affray in Melbourne.

"Melbourne East Neighbourhood Policing Team are appealing for public assistance following an affray at Federation Square in late January," read the statement.

The targeted attack took place during the voting for the 'Khalistan independence' referendum, orgsed by the 'Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)' on January 29 this year.

The men from pro-Khalist groups attacked Indians carrying the national flag in their hands.

The Indian group was seen running away from the scene while the Khalist group continued to hit them.

Police were in attendance at a Khalistan Referendum event at Federation Square on January 29 when two fights broke out, one at about 12.45 pm and the other at about 4.30 pm.

During the fight, flag poles were used by several men as weapons which caused physical injuries to multiple victims. Two victims, one with a laceration to their head and another with a hand injury, were treated at the scene by paramedics. Several other victims sustained injuries and required medical treatment.

"Two men were arrested on the day, and police have been making a number of enquiries to identify remaining individuals. Investigators have released images of six men they believe may be able to assist with their enquires," read the statement.

In both incidents, police quickly responded to separate incidents and dispersed the crowd. OC spray was used in the second incident to separate the fighting men.

The Victoria Police in Australia have finally woken up and acted, two months after sword-welding Khalists attacked the Indian community at the Federation Square in Melbourne.

During his visit to New Delhi earlier this month, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had said that his country won't tolerate any extreme actions and attacks that took place in religious buildings, and that there is no place for such action against Hindu temples.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Anthony Albanese had discussed disturbances created by pro-Khalist outfits in Australia and the Australian Prime Minister assured that his government will take all necessary measures to ensure that peace and harmony prevail.

Beginning 2023, Hindu temples in Australia have seen a spurt in vandal attacks by Khalist elements defacing the walls with anti-India slogans and graffiti.

There has been a rise in attacks by these Khalist elements in foreign countries off late. These come in the wake of reports that the Pakist spy agency ISI has been urging and funding such elements to carry out such attacks in a bid to rake up the Khalistan movement in Punjab.

The Indian Intelligence agencies have been warning about a rise in the activities by the ISI backed Khalistan elements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor