Australian envoy appreciates PM Modi stand between Russia- Ukraine war

Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to talk to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and added that it is a positive sign that India by mediating will diffuse the ongoing situation between both the countries.

Speaking toBarrell said, "PM Modi has spoken thrice to Russian President Putin and twice with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a good thing because it shows that India wants to try and resolve these issues."

Moreover, touching briefly upon the trade deal that India sealed with Australia, he stated, " It means companies, farmers and technologists in India sell more to Australia & vice versa and that's good for the nation."

"It helps in living standards, jobs & this also guarantees peace and security in our region," he said while appreciating the trade pact.

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (IndAus ECTA) was signed by commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his counterpart Australian trade, tourism and investment minister Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on Saturday.

Goyal said that this trade pact will create one million jobs in the next 4-5 years, says Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry. This is the first trade agreement with a developed economy after more than a decade. This agreement will be signalling for other developed countries' agreements such as the UK, Canada and the EU, with whom India is currently negotiating for Free Trade Agreement.

Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India and India is Australia's ninth largest trading partner. India-Australia bilateral trade for both merchandise and services is valued at USD 27.5 billion in 2021. India's merchandise exports to Australia grew 135 per cent between 2019 and 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor