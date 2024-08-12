Australian envoy praises Sgt Jagmeet Singh for his inspiring journey from India to Australian Air Force

New Delhi [India], August 12 : Australian High Commissioner Philip Green on Monday praised Sergeant Jagmeet Singh for his "inspiring journey" from India to the Australian Air Force, highlighting India's diversity and multiculturalism.

The Australian envoy said that Australia is a modern and multicultural country, which is home to people of more than 300 ancestries.

He further said that Sgt Jagmeet Singh's journey is a wonderful example of India's diversity and multiculturalism.

"Australia is a modern, multicultural country home to people of more than 300 ancestries. Sgt Jagmeet Singh's journey from India to the @AusAirForce is inspiring for future generations & a wonderful example of India's diversity & multiculturalism," Philip Green said in a post on X.

https://x.com/AusHCIndia/status/1822536902706135294

Sgt Jagmeet Singh moved to Australia in December 2006 and walked into Defence Force Recruiting in January 2007, the Australian Defence Ministry stated.

"I think I was the first to wear a turban in the Air Force. Since then, I have helped my instructor mates by teaching others how I wear the turban and position the badge," Singh said as quoted by the ministry.

"I hope my efforts have paved the way for future generations," he continued.

In the statement, he emphasised that representing the Australian Air Force in India on Indo-Pacific Endeavour 23, was one of his career highlights.

"To come back to my birth country, wearing the flag I serve, I just felt very proud. I wasn't just doing my logistics role, I took on an informal role as a linguist and the local guide. It's a great feeling to be a link between two countries, helping break down cultural and language barriers," the statement added.

