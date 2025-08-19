Australian Foreign Minister says Israeli decision to revoke diplomatic visas to Palestine 'unjustified'

Canberra, Aug 19 Australia's Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday that Israel's decision to revoke the visas of Australian representatives to the Palestinian Authority (PA) was "unjustified".

In a post on social media platform X on Monday night, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said that he has cancelled the visas of Australia's representatives to the PA and instructed the embassy in Canberra to carefully examine any official Australian visa application for entry into Israel.

Responding on Tuesday morning, Wong said in a statement that it was an "unjustified reaction" following Australia's decision to recognise Palestinian statehood.

"At a time when dialogue and diplomacy are needed more than ever, the Netanyahu government is isolating Israel and undermining international efforts towards peace and a two-state solution," Wong added.

Sa'ar said the decision to revoke the visas was made after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced earlier in August that Australia will formally recognise Palestine at the 80th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in September.

He also cited the Australian government's decision on Monday to deny entry to far-right Israeli politician Simcha Rothman days before he was due to arrive for a speaking tour.

Tony Burke, the Minister for Home Affairs, said on Monday that the Australian government takes a "hard line" on people seeking to enter the country to spread division.

"If you are coming to Australia to spread a message of hate and division, we don't want you here," he added.

Burke said that the decision bans Rothman from visiting Australia for three years.

In June, Australia and four other countries imposed sanctions on Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir over accusations of repeatedly inciting violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Albanese, announced Australia would recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations General Assembly in September as part of a two-state solution, following new commitments by the Palestinian Authority. The move was criticised by Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, as "disappointing” and “shameful".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor