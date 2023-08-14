Australian High Commission officials dress up in tricolour

New Delhi [India], August 14 : Ahead of India's Independence Day, Australian High Commission staff dressed up in tricolour and had tricolour-themed Australian dishes.

Australia’s High Commissioner to India took to his Twitter account and stated, "Ahead of #IndependenceDay, colleagues at the High Commission dressed up in the colours of #India and enjoyed morning tea with tricolour-themed Australian dishes. Don’t miss the lamingtons! #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav #HarGharTiranga"

Earlier today, Veteran star Shabana Azmi hoisted the Indian flag in Melbourne at the 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

On receiving the opportunity to hoist the tri-colour on Australian soil ahead of Independence Day, Shabana said, "To be having this honour to hoist the Indian flag, the flag that I’m so proud of, the flag all of us present today are proud of in Melbourne is an honour I never believed I could have. I would like to reiterate that we are here to celebrate Indian cinema in Melbourne, and I truly believe that art knows no boundaries and cinema can be an instrument for social change."

On Monday, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met Khadi and Village Industries Commission advisor and renowned designer Ritu Beri and discussed the importance of Khadi and its connection to India’s freedom movement.

The US ambassador took to his Twitter and said, "I had an inspiring conversation with renowned designer & @kvicindiaadvisor, Ritu Beri, on the history of #khadi and its poignant connection to India’s freedom movement. Every thread woven tells a story of resilience and unity."

Designer Rity Beri gifted him a Khadi jacket with which he shared his delight and said, "I am excited to wear khadi, and not just that, but also to celebrate India's independence day and to look at the opportunities to celebrate the history that so many Americans that love India's struggle for independence that resonates with our struggle for independence but don't know all these details."

He further thanked the designer for the remarkable Khadi jacket.

