Australian journalist's claims not allowed to cover elections "misleading, incorrect": Sources

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Avani Dias, an Australian journalist claimed that she was not allowed to cover the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and was compelled to leave the country, however, the sources highlighted that her claims are"not correct, misleading and mischievous."

However, sources said that Avani Dias, South Asia Correspondent of Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) was also found to have violated visa rules while undertaking her professional pursuits while "undertaking her professional pursuits."

Meanwhile, at her request, Dias was assured that her visa would be extended for the coverage of the general elections.

Reportedly, her previous visa was valid till April 20, 2024, the sources stated.

She paid the visa fee on April 18 and her visa was extended till June the same day.

She, however, chose to leave India on April 20. At the time of her departure, she held a valid visa and her extension of visa stood approved.

Moreover, the sources emphasised that Avani's claims about not being permitted to cover elections are also factually incorrect, adding that covering election activities outside of booths is permitted to all visa-holder journalists.

Authority letters are required only for access to polling booths and counting stations, the sources said.

However, this cannot be processed while the visa extension is under process. Notably, other ABC correspondents including, Meghna Bali and Som Patidar have already received their letters, the sources stated.

