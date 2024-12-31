Australian PM spruiks 2025 opportunities to grow stronger in New Year's message

Canberra, Dec 31 Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has used his New Year's message to declare that the country can become stronger in 2025.

In the short video message released on Tuesday, Albanese described Australia as the greatest country in the world.

"And in the year ahead, with new determination and renewed optimism, we can build an even stronger Australia together," he said.

He thanked Australians who have worked through the holiday period, including defence force personnel, emergency service and health workers and people in hospitality and retail, for their sacrifice and said he hoped everyone has had time to relax and celebrate.

Albanese will face a general election in 2025 where his Labor Party aims to win a second term in power.

The election must be held by May, Xinhua news agency reported.

In his own New Year's message, Peter Dutton, leader of the opposition Coalition, said that 2025 was an opportunity for Australia to get ' back on track.'

As the world prepares to celebrate New Year’s Day on January 1, 2025, millions of people across the globe are set to mark the occasion with celebrations that reflect both personal and cultural traditions. The day represents more than just the start of a new calendar year—it is a moment of reflection, renewal, and optimism for the future.

The global celebration of New Year’s Day is marked by a variety of unique customs and traditions. While the specific practices differ from culture to culture, the common theme of renewal and new beginnings is universal. Many people use the occasion to make New Year’s resolutions, pledging to improve themselves or their lives in some way over the coming year. These resolutions often focus on personal growth, whether through health, career, or relationships.

The celebration also involves family gatherings, meals, and festivities. Traditional New Year’s foods vary by culture, but common dishes include black-eyed peas, cabbage, and champagne, each symbolising good fortune and prosperity for the year ahead. These culinary traditions are not just about food; they carry a deeper meaning, as many believe that certain foods bring luck, wealth, and happiness.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor