Australian teen charged over fatal crash leaving 3 dead

Canberra, May 1 A 13-year-old boy was on Monday charged with dangerous driving following a fatal car crash that caused three deaths in Australia's state of Queensland.

Around 10.45 p.m. on Sunday, an allegedly stolen Mercedes-Benz was traveling south on Saltwater Creek Road near Sydney Street when it allegedly collided with the rear of a Holden, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Holden then collided with a Mazda headed towards Hervey Bay, according to a statement from Queensland Police on Monday.

The driver and passenger of the Holden, a 17-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman, as well as the driver and sole occupant of the Mazda, a 52-year-old woman, all died at the scene.

A 23-year-old woman travelling in the Holden was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz, the 13-year-old boy, sustained minor injuries to his foot.

The police alleged that the car was stolen from a Maryborough residence at 8.40 p.m. on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor